Youth poetry pop-up celebrates self-expression

A Garfield Park event will see young poets featuring their work under the guidance of local Poet Laureate Kyd Kane.

The Diatribe is hosting a pop-up poetry reading event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Garfield Park Neighborhood Association, 334 Burton St. SE. in Grand Rapids.

The event will feature poetry by Grand Rapids high school and middle school students who recently completed The Diatribe’s Write it OUT Advanced Poetry Camp and the Mindfulness and Metaphor Beginners Poetry Camp, two summer poetry programs hosted by the organization to help inspire young people to share their stories in healthy ways, create community change and build literacy.

Students spent four days immersing themselves in the art of poetry and self-expression by engaging with nature and public art, viewing films featuring poetry and practicing their craft under the leadership of Kyd Kane, who also will host the pop-up event.

Students who are participating in the reading event will showcase what they learned during their time with The Diatribe.

The event is free and celebrates students as they express themselves on stage, some for the first time.

The Diatribe is an LGBTQ+- and minority-led nonprofit cultivating arts in young people. The organization also launched The 49507 Project earlier this summer to feature artists in the Garfield Park neighborhood and change its narrative to resiliency and beauty.