Local artist releases Grand Rapids coloring book

A Grand Rapids-based artist released a coloring book that features more than 25 iconic locations in Beer City, USA.

David Kranker spent his time in quarantine taking photos around Grand Rapids, collecting old photos and illustrating them for his book.

The coloring book features several local businesses and organizations, who have all approved the project, including the Blue Bridge, Rosa Parks Circle, La Grande Vitesse, Founders and the original Meijer location.

To view sample pages and more information, visit colorgr.com. The book is available for $14.99.

Kranker moved to Grand Rapids from Chicago two years ago, he writes on the site. He “immediately fell in love with the incredible architecture, beautiful nature trails, friendly people and vibrant culture.”