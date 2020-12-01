Giving Tuesday donations to The Salvation Army will be matched up to $51K

An anonymous local donor will provide matching contributions on Giving Tuesday donations to The Salvation Army of Kent County, up to $51,000.

The nonprofit said Monday that contributions of any amount that are given to a physical or virtual red kettle, as well as those gifted online, over the phone or in the mail will be equaled dollar for dollar up to the $51,000 mark.

“Giving Tuesday is an amazing opportunity to encourage people to give back to their community,” said Glen Caddy, divisional commander for The Salvation Army. “We are tremendously grateful for the donor who has offered to double the donations on Giving Tuesday. I believe that their generosity will inspire others to join in supporting The Salvation Army as we come alongside our neighbors who need help. Your donation being doubled will go a long way to help us ‘Rescue Christmas’ for those most vulnerable this year.”

Donations to The Salvation Army on Giving Tuesday can be made in any of the following ways:

Visit one of the nearly 40 physical red kettles stationed at establishments throughout Kent County. Every kettle comes equipped with Kettle Pay, allowing donors to make a contactless donation via Google Pay or Apple Pay. Cash and coins are always accepted.

Visit a virtual red kettle at salarmy.us/kentkettle.

Go online to donate at sakentcounty.org or salarmy.us/kentgt.

Call (616) 459-3433 or (800) SAL-ARMY and donate over the phone.

Mail financial gifts directly to The Salvation Army, E. 1215 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

Donations on Giving Tuesday will go toward The Salvation Army of Kent County’s 2020 Red Kettle Campaign goal of $1.3 million. Money raised from the Red Kettle Campaign is used to fund programs provided at Christmas and throughout the year, including those that: