Survey reveals more than half of Michiganders struggling with ‘quiet stress’ amid pandemic

A recent survey from American Addiction Centers found 53% of Michigan residents have struggled with “quiet stress” this year.

Quiet stress refers to keeping emotions hidden from others rather than reaching out, and it can contribute to illnesses such as addiction, lowered immunity and heart disease, according to the American Addiction Centers.

The survey, which asked 3,000 adults across the country about their experiences, found that the social distancing and loneliness brought on by the pandemic is a leading cause of stress this year. More than a quarter (28%) of respondents reported it as the thing causing them the most stress.

Compared to the rest of the United States, Michigan’s reported stress levels are fairly high. The highest numbers come from Hawaii and Wyoming, where 75% of respondents said they have suffered from quiet stress. West Virginia, Alaska and Maryland are on the low end, reporting 20%, 25% and 26%, respectively.