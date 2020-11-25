Dégagé Ministries seeks donations for annual Christmas store

A local nonprofit is planning to open its annual Christmas store to support the Grand Rapids homeless community.

Grand Rapids-based Dégagé Ministries said it is preparing to open the Dégagé Ministries Christmas Store to help low-income and homeless residents of the Heartside neighborhood purchase holiday gifts for family and friends.

Store items are donated, then sold to residents at reduced prices, providing an opportunity for the individuals to feel dignity and value in not only choosing but also paying for the gift items. Individuals who cannot afford to pay will have an opportunity to earn Dégagé dollars to use for shopping.

The public can help Dégagé by donating items to be sold and volunteering to help run the store, which will be open Dec. 16 and 17 at LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church.

People interested in donating can drop off unwrapped gift items from Dégagé’s wish list to any Center for Physical Rehabilitation location or purchase items from Dégagé’s Amazon wish list. All donations must be received no later than Dec. 9.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information online.

Volunteers and shoppers must wear masks at all times, and the number of shoppers will be limited to ensure social distancing.