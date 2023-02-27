Weather wreaking havoc on road conditions

As Mother Nature continues to dole out a somewhat unpredictable mix of precipitation, it’s important to use caution while operating a motor vehicle.

At the time of publication, approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Grand Rapids Police Department was involved in clearing 3 accidents: One at the corner of Breton and 28th St., another on Alpine and Richmond and another on Ottawa Ave. SW and Weston St. SW. Two of the accidents involved personal injury and one resulted in damaged property.

When the mercury is rising above freezing and then falling below on a daily (sometimes hourly) basis, as happens frequently in late winter, it’s wise to utilize up-to-the-minute weather reports before getting behind the wheel.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on February 26, officers responded to Walker Ave and Blueberry Dr NW for a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle was northbound on Walker Ave when the driver lost control and struck a tree near Blueberry Dr NW. Two people died as a result of the accident, which is still under investigation.

While speed appeared to be a factor in this particular crash, inclement weather and icy roads over the past several days have caused a number of reported accidents.

If you’re unsure of the current travel conditions, the City of Grand Rapids offers up-to-the-minute live traffic report data on its website.

This Winter Road Conditions Awareness Guide issued by the National Weather Service can help also in determining the type of weather conditions that cause travel hazards.

Outlook:

While temperatures are predicted to rise above freezing and conditions to improve throughout the afternoon, the National Weather Service is urging motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling. According to the National Weather Service, this morning’s freezing rain was expected to accumulate mainly north of I-96, with temperatures expected to rise above freezing after 3 p.m. in Grand Rapids. The advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. in Muskegon and north along the lakeshore.

Tonight, rain showers and sleet are likely before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected. Plan on slippery road conditions.

The temperature is supposed to hover just above freezing now until Thursday when it’s expected to dip down to 29 F.