Hall of Fame hockey player to make LMCU Ballpark appearance

Chris Chelios will be signing autographs at LMCU Ballpark as part of the West Michigan Whitecaps’ Made in Michigan Wednesdays series.

Chelios, a member of the NHL Hall of Fame, will meet fans and sign autographs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W. River Drive NE in Comstock Park.

Chelios played 26 seasons in the NHL, including 10 with the Detroit Red Wings. He also played with the Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and Atlanta Thrashers. Chelios played 1,651 NHL games before retiring, the most for any NHL defenseman, and was a three-time Norris Trophy winner for best defenseman. He also is a three-time Stanley Cup winner, including two wins with the Red Wings in 2002 and 2008.

He played in the Olympics in 2002 and led the U.S. to a silver medal that year. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Chelios is coming to the ballpark courtesy of his personal tequila brand, El Bandido Yankee, part of the Made in Michigan Wednesdays series, which brings Michigan players or Michigan-born athletes to LMCU Ballpark to meet West Michigan fans.

The first 500 fans (21 and older) at the event will receive a mini-hockey stick courtesy of Sip Shine and El Bandido Yankee Tequila.

Other Made in Michigan appearances coming this season to LMCU Ballpark include former Detroit Lions kicker Jason Hanson on Aug. 17 and former Detroit Tigers first baseman Cecil Fielder on Aug. 24.