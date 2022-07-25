Witches bring Lammas divination festival to Grand Rapids

Witches of West Michigan is hosting a festival in celebration of Lammas, a pagan holiday marking the halfway point between summer solstice and fall equinox.

The divination will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Little Space Studio, 111 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids.

This event is the second of quarterly events Witches of West Michigan holds to promote community talents and will feature 10 vendors, nine psychic readers, five workshops, massage, reiki and henna body art.

The group previously hosted a Beltane festival in April to herald the beginning of summer.

Featured psychic readers include:

The Theatre Crow (tarot and oracle readings)

Maiden of the Vale (tarot and oracle readings)

Aquarius Tarot (tarot, oracle, mediumship, reiki)

Village Wiedźma (reiki and oracle readings)

The Lavender Witch (tarot and pendulum readings)

Kate Henriot Jauw (Isis divination board and speaking stones readings)

Ted Jauw (Mayan tarot readings)

Sanctuary Of The Winds (tarot and rune readings)

Granny Raven (bone readings)

Marisa’s Vibe will provide reiki healing sessions, licensed Holland masseuse Sheila Smith will offer chair massage, and Grassroots Henna and Design’s Jillian Hawkins will provide temporary henna tattoos for those interested.

“We have so many amazing artists, healers, teachers and seers right here in West Michigan, and we are excited to be able to share their gifts with the city,” said Katrina Peshka, event coordinator, Witches of West Michigan. “This event is open and welcoming to everyone, regardless of whether you identify as a ‘witch’ or not. We’ve made sure to provide lots of resources for beginners and people who are curious about witchcraft, magic, paganism and divination, in a setting appropriate for learning, sharing and discovery.”

The festival also will include workshops by Moon Guidance Yoga, Aquarius Tarot, author A.C. Fisher-Aldag, author Angie Jackson and a Lammas ritual with author Kate Henriot Jauw of Surcadia.

The Men’s Magical Council of West Michigan, Witch’s Wheel Spellcrafts, Winding Path Herbal and several other vendors will be on-site as well.

Tickets for the festival are $33 and are available here. Tickets include an initial tarot reading or workshop. Additional readings and workshops are $22 each, and can be purchased at the door. Readings and workshop attendance will be scheduled online prior to the day of the festival.

Witches of West Michigan is a new organization that fosters a magical community in the area through Facebook, meetups and events throughout West Michigan.