Latinx restaurants delay reopening dining rooms

The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is working with several Latinx-owned businesses to help them prepare for a delayed reopening of dine-in services.

Seven local restaurants said through the Hispanic chamber’s translators that they do not plan to reopen their dining rooms during June but will continue to offer takeout and delivery orders until they have fully implemented safety and training measures in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The seven restaurants included in the announcement are ​Lindo Mexico​, ​El Granjero​, ​El Globo​, ​Restaurante y Pupuseria El Salvador CA,​ Tamales El Kora​, ​El Toro Bravo​ and ​El Señor Sol​.

The Hispanic chamber said it has been hosting weekly meetings with business owners, during which several attendees expressed concerns with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s timeline for reopening dining rooms.

The restaurants released the following joint statement translated from Spanish:

“As we continue to navigate life during COVID-19, we believe that it is important to stay together. We are not facing this crisis alone. We have come together as business owners and have been encouraged by the support of our clients, to whom we are extremely grateful.

“Today, we have come together as Latinx-owned restaurants to ensure that the health and safety of our customers, employees and the community remain the highest priority. As much as we would like to reopen our dining rooms, we are postponing this moment.

“Our dining rooms will be closed during the month of June​. For the safety of our staff and community, we have decided to continue only with takeout, delivery and curbside pickup services. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 to ensure that we are implementing procedures to protect our customers and employees.

“We ask that you continue to support local restaurants. We miss seeing our clients on a daily basis and look forward to the day we open our dining room to bring you the authentic family dining experience that you deserve.”

More information is available by contacting the chamber at (616) 452-3960.