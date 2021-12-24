Kent County provides holiday hours

Kent County offices and health department clinics provided holiday hours of operation.

Offices and health department clinics will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 27, in observance of Christmas. All offices will reopen 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.

In observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, offices and clinics also will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and will re-open Monday, Jan. 3.

Exceptions include the Department of Public Works disposal facilities, which will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31. The Kent County Correctional Facility will remain open with regular hours, though all other services will be closed.

More information is at accesskent.com.