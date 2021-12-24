Sperry’s Holland reopens Dinnerhouse in time for holidays

Those looking for the classic dinner-and-a-movie date during the holidays have a convenient option in Holland.

Sperry’s Moviehouse — a boutique theater chain with locations in Holland and Port Huron — said Tuesday, Dec. 21, it will reopen its Holland Dinnerhouse, at 84 W. Eighth St., with a “fun and flavorful” movie-themed menu this week.

The cinema will open at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, with a first movie time of 3:30 p.m. The Dinnerhouse will be open from 4-9 p.m.

“We know that enjoying a nice meal before a movie is a pleasant experience. But it can be stressful, too, when you factor in travel time between the restaurant and the theater, trying to find parking and standing in line for tickets. It takes the enjoyment out of dinner,” said Sperry’s Moviehouse General Manager Eric Serna. “With the reopening of the Holland Dinnerhouse, we’ve removed the stress. Guests finish their delicious meal, then take a short stroll to the theater, staying warm and dry and not worrying about finding parking again.”

In celebration of its Holland location reopening, Sperry’s Dinnerhouse has a new movie-themed menu.

“If you loved the movies, you’re sure to enjoy The Devil Wears Pasta, My Big Fat Greek Burger and Rosemary’s Pizza, to name a few,” Serna said. “And the Dinnerhouse menu is true restaurant-quality. All items are prepared fresh in the Dinnerhouse kitchen using locally sourced ingredients.”

Movie tickets and reserved seating are available online at sperrysmoviehouse.com.