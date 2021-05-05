April showers bring May flowers

These shops offer more than pretty petals, they provide a unique experience for plant enthusiasts. They also are located in some of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods, so make an afternoon of it and hit up the surrounding restaurants, bars and retail shops before stocking up on new plants and floral arrangements for your home.

The Plant Shop offers a thoughtfully curated array of beautiful goods and unique botanicals as well as design events, and it provides a spot for locals to hang. The Plant Shop, at 1056 Wealthy St. SE, offers opportunities to learn more about plants through workshops and events in the shop and around West Michigan. In addition to the storefront, The Plant Shop specializes in custom plant design installations for homes and commercial spaces.

“The Plant Shop began in 2018 as a small pop-up encouraged by our friends and local community members,” owner Erin Rappleye said. This brick-and-mortar store provides an inclusive space for plants and people. Be sure to check out its Instagram page @plantshopgr.

The Plant Parlor is located in one of Grand Rapids’ hippest districts along Wealthy Street. This happening area is filled with specialty shops, restaurants, galleries and much more that reflect the area’s friendly, funky and trendy character. The Plant Parlor, at 1059 Wealthy St. SE, is most known for its social media platform that provides new and trending plant photos that are posted on its Instagram account @theplantparlor. Offering a large variety of plants from big to small, exotic to locally grown, there is sure to be a plant that catches your eye.

The Natural Order is a charming retro plant shop located at 1519 Plainfield Ave. NE. It provides an array of hidden treasures that always are changing. Products such as vintage knickknacks, rugs, collectibles, plants and flowers can be found in this unique store. From the Danger Cargo Cactus to the Rhaphidophora tetrasperma, which is native to Thailand, there is always something unique and exotic to discover in the store.

Peace & Toil is a multisite, specialty plant provider with the aim of offering the healthiest plants and giving each customer the tools they need to help their plants thrive. Owners Alexiana and James Fry founded Peace & Toil with the hope of bringing hospitality and education to the plant world in Grand Rapids. “It’s about more than just plants. It’s about creating a space for both people and plants to thrive,” Alexiana Fry said.

Peace & Toil offers plant options to fit all needs with two locations in Grand Rapids. Visit the Plant Wall located in The Sovengard for a small take-home plant or visit the plant shop, which is at 1121 E. Fulton St.

Romence Gardens and Greenhouses is a family-owned and -operated greenhouse that has stood the test of time for three generations by supplying a massive selection of plants and flowers. This greenhouse is known for its extensive offerings that are constantly changing.

Inside the greenhouse, you can find thousands of hanging baskets, native plants and combinational gardens that offer various sizes, varieties and sunlight needs. Whether you have a big home project garden or you are just looking for something to spruce up your living room, Romence Gardens, 265 Lakeside Drive NE, is a go-to spot — and you won’t need to venture too far from the city center to stock up on plants. This greenhouse follows the trends, while maintaining its traditions, too.

This story can be found in the May 2021 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox each month, subscribe here.