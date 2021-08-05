Griffins to distribute free bike helmets

The Grand Rapids Griffins will be giving out 100 free bike helmets to children ages 1-12 from 2-3 p.m. Friday at the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Madison Square branch, 1201 Madison Ave. SE.

Parents or guardians must be at the library with their children to receive the helmets. The event is the second installment of Lids at the Library, which is presented by the team’s Put A Lid On It program and Safe Kids Greater Grand Rapids.

The Put A Lid On It program, founded by the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2004, aims to promote helmet safety to elementary and middle school children in West Michigan.