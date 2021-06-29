Grand Rapids ranks in top 100 for LGBTQ+ singles

The city of Grand Rapids ranked 97th most welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community in a study of the 200 biggest cities in the U.S, according to LawnStarter.
Detroit, which ranked 101st overall, ranked first in eligible population of the LGBTQ+ community. Grand Rapids tied several other cities for first in the safety category for the LGBTQ+ community.
The list was created with LGBTQ population, LGBTQ-friendly housing, LGBTQ services and several other factors taken into consideration. Each city received a score out of 100 points for each category, and LawnStarter averaged them to get an overall score.
The top 10 best cities for LGBTQ+ singles are:
- San Francisco, California
- Washington, D.C.
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Portland, Oregon
- Seattle, Washington
- Rochester, New York
- Long Beach, California
- Denver, Colorado
- New York, New York
The top 10 worst cities for LGBTQ+ singles are:
- Midland, Texas
- Brownsville, Texas
- Killeen, Texas
- Grand Prairie, Texas
- Macon, Georgia
- McAllen, Texas
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Frisco, Texas
- Clarksville, Tennessee
- Irving, Texas
