Grand Rapids ranks in top 100 for LGBTQ+ singles

The city of Grand Rapids ranked 97th most welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community in a study of the 200 biggest cities in the U.S, according to LawnStarter.

Detroit, which ranked 101st overall, ranked first in eligible population of the LGBTQ+ community. Grand Rapids tied several other cities for first in the safety category for the LGBTQ+ community.

The list was created with LGBTQ population, LGBTQ-friendly housing, LGBTQ services and several other factors taken into consideration. Each city received a score out of 100 points for each category, and LawnStarter averaged them to get an overall score.

The top 10 best cities for LGBTQ+ singles are:

San Francisco, California Washington, D.C. Boston, Massachusetts Minneapolis, Minnesota Portland, Oregon Seattle, Washington Rochester, New York Long Beach, California Denver, Colorado New York, New York

The top 10 worst cities for LGBTQ+ singles are: