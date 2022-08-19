Grand Rapids ranks among cities with best residential views

A new list highlighted Grand Rapids as a place to be for homes with the best views.

LawnLove’s recent study of 2022’s Cities with the Best Residential Views ranked Grand Rapids as No. 101 among cities across the nation.

Grand Rapids achieved an overall score of 11.7 based on weighted scores from categories such as water views, city views, mountain views, park views and air quality.

While Grand Rapids did not place well in terms of mountain views, the numbers were more favorable for water views and air quality.

To determine the list, LawnLove used publicly available data for the share of current available homes in each city with the different views in each category. Scores for each city then were averaged across all categories to determine the rankings.

The top of the 2022 list included Honolulu, with an overall score of 62.16; Reno, Nevada with an overall score of 40.68; and Seattle, with an overall score of 40.43.

Detroit placed at No. 161 with a score of 9.15.

The list included a total of 200 cities within the U.S.