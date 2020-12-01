Hudsonville Ice Cream rings in the holidays with ice cream giveaways

Hudsonville Ice Cream is celebrating the spirit of giving this holiday season through a 12 Days of Giveaways promotion on its social channels, starting Tuesday.

The Holland-based ice cream maker said Monday the giveaway — which will include coupons, apparel, ice cream and more — will be held Dec. 1-12.

Winners will receive prizes ranging from apparel and ice cream spades to free coupons and boxes full of ice cream. Different giveaway prizes will be announced each day on Hudsonville’s Facebook and Instagram pages with no purchase required to enter for a chance to win.

Four of the 12 days will feature free ice cream coupons to try Hudsonville Ice Cream’s new Extra Indulgent pint line with a total of 25,000 coupons available for the giveaway.

“Ice cream has been a source of comfort for people in an unusual year, and we wanted to make this holiday season a little more special with surprising and fun giveaways,” said Rachel Messingschlager, marketing director at Hudsonville Ice Cream. “It’s the best way to add a little excitement to your time spent at home. With new opportunities to win every day for 12 days and thousands of free pints of ice cream up for grabs, we are hoping these giveaways can bring a little cheer to a holiday season that will be quite different this year.”

Hudsonville Ice Cream makes more than 50 flavors, from classic family-size favorites to its Dairy Free and Extra Indulgent pint lineups, which are available in more than a dozen states.

More information about Hudsonville Ice Cream and a list of places where its products are sold is available at hudsonvilleicecream.com.