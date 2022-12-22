Bubble Bash is back

The WYCE Bubble Bash, a festive holiday celebration featuring sparkling wine from around the world, takes place this evening, Dec. 22, 5-9 p.m. at The B.O.B. The popular community event, designed to raise money for West Michigan’s only community-run and funded public radio station, has not been celebrated since 2019.

“We are delighted to bring back this wonderful community event at this special time of year,” said Starla McDermott, executive director of Grand Rapids Community Media Center.

As part of Grand Rapids Community Media Center’s mission to build community through media, WYCE 88.1 FM provides a platform for community members to create a diverse array of radio programs, introducing listeners to cultures, local voices, services and events – all coordinated by trained volunteer programmers.

“Bring your friends, family or business clients to this jazzy event for some holiday cheer, all while supporting local radio,” WYCE Station Manager Phil Tower said. “We are grateful for our friends at the B.O.B. and the Gilmore Collection to host this great party as a fundraiser for WYCE again this year.”

In addition to sampling 12 varieties of sparkling wine, party goers will be treated to appetizers, live jazz music from Third Coast Swing and a chance to win raffle prizes.

Tickets cost $35 by cash or check payable to WYCE at the door Dec. 22. Attendees aged 21 and older are welcome with proper ID. The event takes place at 20 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.