Davenport offers free course for unemployed individuals

Davenport University will be offering an online course to individuals who have lost their jobs after March 1 because of the new coronavirus.

“Davenport is in a unique position to help those laid-off or furloughed by the pandemic get back on their feet,” said Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “Helping our fellow Michiganders aligns with our mission as a university to help individuals earn degrees that will lead to successful careers.”

The online course, Communications 120 – Presentation Techniques, is designed to help individuals improve their presentation skills, build their résumés, enhance their LinkedIn profiles and earn three college credits.

The course will allow accepted students to have access to its Career Services department and will utilize free digital education resources. The department will offer personalized coaching on how to navigate interviews and other things.

“Whether it’s been one year or 10 years since your last interview, all of us can benefit from building presentation and interview skills and résumé writing advice,” said Jeff Wiggerman, director of online instructional design for Davenport University.

Davenport will offer four sessions of the seven-week course. The university will start offering two sessions starting May 6 with the other two scheduled to begin July 1. All participants will receive a grade for the course.

“We’ve taken one of our nationally recognized communications courses and molded it to fit the needs of Michigan’s workforce,” Wiggerman said. “Through this program, participants can get one step ahead of others who will be competing for jobs as Michigan’s economy gets back on track.”

Interested individuals can call Davenport University at (800) 686-1600 or visit davenport.edu/careerbuilder.