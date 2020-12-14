Downtown Holland to celebrate 12 days of Christmas with giveaways

Downtown Holland is celebrating the 12 days of Christmas with 12 days of giveaways.

In the 12 days leading up to Christmas, over 20 downtown Holland shops and restaurants will be giving away hundreds of dollars in prizes to thank the community for supporting local business during this unprecedented year.

From Dec. 13-24, customers can visit any of the participating businesses and enter to win their daily 12 days of Christmas giveaway. At the end of each business day, each participating store and restaurant will draw for a winner to receive either a free $25 gift card or a free gift valued at $25 or more.

Customers are encouraged to follow the participating businesses on Facebook and Instagram to find out about their daily giveaway.

“With the cancellation of so many of our traditional holiday events, we wanted to introduce a new promotion this year that we could implement with safety top of mind,” said Kara de Alvare, Downtown Holland marketing coordinator. “We thought offering a giveaway each day for the 12 days leading up to Christmas would be a fun way for businesses to thank customers for shopping and dining local this holiday season.”

All month long, the community is invited to downtown Holland to stroll the beautifully decorated streets, shop along heated sidewalks for holiday gifts and even snap a photo by the official Christmas tree in GDK Park.

12 Days of Christmas participating businesses

Apothecary Gift Shop

Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant

Canterbury Cottage

Cherry Republic

Chico’s

Downtown Antiques

Engedi Salon

Frances Jaye

Fris Supply Shop

Glad Rags

Jean Marie’s

Lemonjello’s Coffee

Market Zero

Mayberry & Co.

Merle Norman

Onalee’s

Pretties Intimate Apparel

Saunders Family Bakery

Tip Toes

The Bridge

Velo City Cycle

Waverly Stone Gastropub