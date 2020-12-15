Kellogg introduces new cereal flavors

Kellogg is rolling out two new flavors for a pair of its flagship whole-grain cereal varieties.

Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said it tapped two family-oriented brands to create two new flavors: Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll and Special K Blueberry. Both feature the same leading ingredient — whole grains.

With real cinnamon baked inside toasty layers of 100% whole grain frosted biscuit, Kellogg said Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll tastes like a fresh-from-the-bakery cinnamon roll. Made with real cinnamon and 47 grams of whole grains per serving, Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll is high in fiber and contains seven vitamins and minerals.

Special K Blueberry features the classic Special K ingredients paired with real, whole blueberries. Made with 15 grams of whole grains per serving, Special K Blueberry contains 11 key vitamins and minerals.

“At Kellogg, we’re always looking for ways to innovate our beloved brands and excite fans with new, nutritious flavors that fuel the whole family,” said Cindy Huntington, brand director at Kellogg Company. “Whether you’re in the mood for something toasty and sweet or fancy something fruity, Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll and Special K Blueberry have you covered with delicious flavor and whole grains.”

The new Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll and Special K Blueberry flavors will be available at retailers nationwide starting this month.

Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll retails for a suggested price of $3.25 for a 14.3-ounce box and $3.99 for a 22-ounce box.

Special K Blueberry retails for a suggested retail price of $3.25 for an 11.6-ounce box and $3.99 for a 16.8-ounce box.