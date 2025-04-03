Dancer Bids Farewell to GR Ballet After 20 Years

Grand Rapids Ballet has announced the retirement of Sarah Marley, a beloved dancer who will conclude her 20-year performance career this spring. Marley’s final performance will take place during the production of Be Here Now, running April 25 through May 4 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

“It is difficult for me to express how truly special my time dancing with the Grand Rapids Ballet has been. So much has changed in the past 6 years, but the one constant has always been the Ballet. Coworkers, Patrons, and Volunteers have become more like friends and family,” said Marley.

Marley, who joined the Grand Rapids Ballet in 2019, has become a cherished figure in the local arts community. Her versatility and passion have captivated audiences in principal roles in The Nutcracker, Romeo and Juliet, and Sleeping Beauty. Over the past six seasons, she has earned critical acclaim for her performances and become an integral part of the company’s growth.

“From the first moment I set eyes on Sarah in the studio, I knew she had something special,” said James Sofranko, Artistic Director of Grand Rapids Ballet. “She has contributed to our company in unmeasurable ways, on and off the stage, including creating principal roles in my own choreography, and for that I am deeply grateful. She will be missed.”

A native of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Marley began her dance training at an early age before continuing at the Orlando Ballet School and Company. Prior to joining Grand Rapids Ballet, Marley performed with several companies across the U.S., including San Diego Ballet, Company C Contemporary Ballet, Smuin Ballet, and Chicago Repertory Ballet. She has also shared her expertise as a dance teacher at the Grand Rapids Ballet School and other local studios.

In addition to her performing career, Marley has mentored younger dancers, fostering a spirit of collaboration within the company. Her dedication to the art form has inspired both her peers and students alike.

Marley expressed her gratitude to the Grand Rapids community as she prepares to step into the next phase of her life. “I would like to thank each and every person who comes to support this beautiful art form. It is because of you that I’ve been able to live out my lifelong dream of becoming a ballerina,” Marley said.

Marley’s final performance will mark the end of an era for both the dancer and the Grand Rapids Ballet community. For more information about Be Here Now, visit grballet.com or contact the Grand Rapids Ballet box office at (616) 454-4771 ext. 110.