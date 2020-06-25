Comic book store owner aims to raise awareness for organ donations

After receiving a liver donation earlier this month, Don Myers, owner of The Comic Signal, is raising awareness to help others in need of an organ donation.

Myers and his family have partnered with local T-shirt printing company MSRags to sell “Be a Hero. Be an Organ Donor.” T-shirts at the comic book store. Each shirt costs $14.99 with all proceeds benefiting the Henry Ford Health System Living Donor Transplant program.

After waiting for nearly three years, Myers received a liver, donated from his son Derek, on June 8 through the Henry Ford Health System Living Donor Transplant program.

“It’s been a long journey to get my liver transplant,” Don said, “but while I was fortunate that my son was a living donor match, there are so many others waiting for their new lease on life through an organ donation.”

To encourage support for the cause, The Comic Signal will be giving away a free copy of the game “Endangered,” which was donated by local game creator and publisher Grand Gamers Guild. Every shirt purchased equates to one entry in the drawing for the game that will take place Monday.

The Myers family also is encouraging supporters to post pictures of their T-shirts on social media using the #ComicSignalStrong and the @ComicSignal tag to build an online community the Myers family can track and follow throughout Don and Derek’s recovery.

“We talk a lot around our store about how much we love the heroes found in the pages of comic books and being an organ donor is an opportunity to actually be a real-life superhero,” Don said.

In 2016, Don opened The Comic Signal with the help of his family. The store, at 4318 Plainfield Ave. NE, Suite H, features over 20,000 comics ranging from the newest releases to classics dating back to the 1940s. The Comic Signal also has an extensive children’s section, toys, collectibles, card games and board games.