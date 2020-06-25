New Kellogg’s cereal combines Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops

Kellogg’s is combining two of its most popular cereal brands into one box to offer consumers “the best of both worlds.”

Kellogg’s, a brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Co., said it is creating a Mashups cereal with Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops.

“Bacon and eggs. Pancakes and syrup. Cronuts and avocado toast. Iconic combinations are the key to making breakfast delicious,” the company said. “Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam are no exception — for the first time ever, this dynamic duo is teaming up to give breakfast lovers the best of both cereal worlds.”

The limited-edition Kellogg’s Mashups cereal mixes fan-favorite flakes and loops to create “an unexpectedly delicious flavor combination,” Kellogg’s said.

“Kellogg’s is always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our cereal fans desire,” said Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “As almost half of cereal lovers mix cereals together, we wanted to make this two-in-one breakfast experience even easier. With Kellogg’s Mashups cereal, families have a convenient way to enjoy a delicious mix of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops all in one box.”

Kellogg’s Mashups cereal is now available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.8-ounce box and $5.69 for a 15.6-ounce box.