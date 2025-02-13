Prepare for the Unexpected

The Office of Emergency Management is inviting Grand Rapids residents to take part in a series of workshops and a survey to help assess disaster readiness and improve emergency preparedness across the city.

A series of Community Preparedness Workshops will take place on February 26 and 27, as well as March 5 and 6, giving residents a chance to share their personal preparedness experiences, contribute to shaping future planning efforts, and learn valuable tips to increase household emergency readiness. These efforts include three in-person workshops, one virtual workshop, and a digital survey that will be open until March 15.

Emergency management administrator Allison Farole said participants will engage in an interactive workshop and complete a brief survey on disaster preparedness.

“Our department’s mission is to develop a resilient and ready community in preparation for future disasters,” Farole said. “The strength of Grand Rapids lies in how well we prepare for and respond to emergencies. By connecting with the community, we aim to better understand the level of preparedness among our residents. This baseline understanding will enable the Office of Emergency Management and all City of Grand Rapids stakeholders to better support the community during and after a disaster.”

Community input will help the City identify critical needs in our community, understand how different services impact daily life, develop better emergency response and recovery strategies, and create more effective communication channels during and after disasters.

The community workshops will take place on the following dates and locations: On Feb. 26, the workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at That Early Bird, located at 1445 Lake Dr. SE. The following day, Feb. 27, another workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Home Repair Services, located at 100 Division Ave. S. On March 5, the workshop will be at LINC Up Gallery 341, located at 341 Hall St. SE, also from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The final workshop, on March 6, will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams, with a registration link provided upon completion of registration.

Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register HERE.

Those interested in learning more about preparedness are encouraged to follow the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) on Facebook and Instagram at @readygrandrapids, and on Twitter/X at @readyCityGR. Residents can also register for Grand Rapids Emergency Alerts, which takes less than two minutes to complete. For additional information, visit the OEM webpage or contact 311 Customer Service at 616-456-3000 or through 311.