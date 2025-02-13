Get Ready to ROFL

The Sunday Night Funnies is gearing up for its third annual Black History Month show, set for Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex, 5656 Clyde Park SW. This fun filled event aims to celebrate the contributions of Black comedians, with a lineup of diverse, talented performers from across Michigan and beyond.

“The Sunday Night Funnies has got a big 2025 planned,” said Brian Borbot, creator and founder of the Sunday Night Funnies.

The Sunday Night Funnies is a weekly live stand-up comedy performance that showcases a wide range of comedic talent. Held every Sunday at 7:30 p.m., the free admission show features comedians from Michigan and around the country, offering a mix of perspectives and styles.

In addition to the Black History Month show, Borbot has planned a March Women’s History Month performance featuring a lineup of all female comedians. On May 4, in honor of cOlder American Month, there will be a lineup of all 50+ year-old comics. And on May 11, the seventh annual Kingpin of Comedy competition begins and runs through October 26.

“The Sunday Night Funnies has always been a diverse show,” Borbot said. “When putting together the lineup each week, I try and have a good mix of comedians—be it race, gender, or age-range.” Borbot said the audience appreciates this diversity and he aims to celebrate the impact that Black comedians have had on the comedy scene over the years. Black History Month provides the perfect opportunity to spotlight these contributions.

The upcoming show will feature a diverse and talented group of eight comedians, including Ricarlo Winston from Muskegon, who has built a successful comedy scene along the lakeshore, and Brianna Blackburn, a local favorite who has performed at several LaughFest shows. The lineup also includes JT Motley and Darius Walker, past finalists in the Sunday Night Funnies’ Kingpin of Comedy competitions, as well as 2019 Kingpin of Comedy winner Mike Logan. Additionally, up-and-coming comics Emeka Nriagu and Mikeyy Chandler will take the stage, alongside Turbulence Tyme, a comedian making her debut at the Sunday Night Funnies.

Following the Black History Month performance, the Sunday Night Funnies will continue its special events with a March Women’s History Month show on March 2, featuring an all-female comedy lineup. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. On March 9, SNF will host a special LaughFest show, bringing back some of the most popular comedians from the past year. The show will also pay tribute to Older American Month on May 4, with a lineup of comedians aged 50 and older. The seventh annual Kingpin of Comedy competition will kick off on May 11 and run through October 26.

“The Sunday Night Funnies has always been about providing a platform for diverse voices in comedy,” Borbot said. “We’re excited for what’s coming in 2025, and we look forward to seeing the audience enjoy the amazing talent we have lined up.”

For more information, visit the Sunday Night Funnies Facebook Page for updates and event details.