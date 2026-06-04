Taking it to the streets

Downtown Holland comes alive Thursday nights in the summer as the annual Street Performer Series returns.

Every Thursday evening June 11 through Aug. 13, 8th Street will host more than 70 performers—from musicians and dancers to jugglers and visual artists—offering free entertainment for the public.

The 2026 Street Performer Series returns Thursday, June 11, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., launching a weekly summer tradition that runs through Aug. 13. Each Thursday evening, more than 70 rotating performers will transform the downtown streets into an open-air festival of sound, movement, and art.

The free series invites the public to stroll 8th Street while encountering an eclectic lineup of musicians, dancers, jugglers, balloon twisters, caricature artists, henna artists, and other street performers. Tipping is encouraged as artists share their craft in an informal, interactive setting designed to bring audiences closer to the performance.

Street closures will be in effect from Columbia Avenue to River Avenue from 6 to 9 p.m. Free parking is available in surface lots on 7th and 9th Streets, the 7th and 9th Street parking decks, and at Holland Civic Center Place.

The Downtown Holland Social District will also be active during the series, allowing guests 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating establishments and enjoy them while walking through the event area. Details on participating locations and district guidelines are available at www.downtownsocialdistrict.com.

June 11 Performer Lineup Highlights

The opening night features a wide-ranging mix of local and regional talent across multiple performance styles:

Balloon artists Dan Mutschler and Steve’s Twisted Balloons bring interactive, crowd-pleasing creations shaped on the spot. Dance performances include breakdancing crew Flow Like Water, along with Middle Eastern and Egyptian-inspired dancers Lisa Bullis-Dennen and Mystic, who invite audience participation throughout their sets.

Visual artists Alma’s Splash of Color, Be Airbrushing, Henna by Anna, and Henna by Jahara will offer face painting, airbrush tattoos, and intricate henna designs.

Musical acts span genres and generations, including 2 Sides of December, Arlo Crandell, Brucie Cookie, Charlotte Ashley, Cool Garbage, De Leon Fam, Greg Phillips, Isabel Noguera, John Henry and Friends, Jordan Crum, Silverado Band, and Sunset Rumble—ranging from jazz and blues to indie, folk, rock, and Latin-infused harmonies.

Rounding out the evening are performance artists including Celtic Kilroy Live Statue, mime and juggler Mat Emerick, fire duo May & De Fuego, and internationally recognized juggler That Juggling Girl.