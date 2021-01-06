Local author spotlight: Emma Palova

If you are looking for a book to curl up with this month, local author Emma Palova recently released her memoir, “Greenwich Meridian.” It is an epic story of emigration from former Czechoslovakia to the United States spanning two generations. The main characters are Palova’s parents, Ella and Vaclav Konecny, who suffered in the aftermath of the 1968 Prague Spring movement led by Alexander Dubcek.

Palova was born in the former Czechoslovakia and now resides in Lowell.

Her first book, “Shifting Sands: Short Stories,” contains stories based in the fictional Midwest town of Riddleyville.

“Greenwich Meridian” is available through Amazon and at Schuler Books.

