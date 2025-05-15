Last chance to register for annual summit

Time is running out to register for one of Grand Rapids’ most inspiring community events. The 11th Annual Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit—a day dedicated to learning, connection, and action centered on resident voice—takes place soon, and registration closes at noon this Friday, May 16.

“Summit brings together Grand Rapidians from all backgrounds to learn, connect and take action toward building unity in our city,” said Brandon Davis, managing director of the Office of Oversight & Public Accountability and the Office of Equity & Engagement.

This free event takes place on Saturday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus, 401 Fulton St. W. With over 300 Grand Rapidians already signed up, this year’s Summit promises powerful conversations, practical workshops, and meaningful collaboration among neighbors, leaders, and change makers.

This year’s Summit theme is “Bridging Differences, Building Unity.” Through engaging workshops, attendees will explore ways to foster belonging and inclusivity. The Neighborhood Summit will feature a keynote presentation, multiple workshop options, lunch and interactive activities, including a photo booth and city and community resource tables. Additionally, organizers will honor community members for their leadership on Neighborhood Match Fund projects.

“We prioritize partnerships with local and BIPOC-owned businesses and organizations to ensure that equity is at the heart of everything we do,” Davis said. “If you are passionate about improving our neighborhoods, networking with inspiring individuals, I encourage you to register today. Don’t miss out on this impactful opportunity!”

Summit is family-friendly, offering free childcare for children up to 5 years old and an interactive youth program for children ages 6 to 12, ensuring parents and guardians can fully participate in this transformative experience.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register now to secure their spot here.