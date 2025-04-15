Kentwood announces Arbor Day giveaway

As warmer weather rolls in, many are gearing up for spring yardwork—including tree planting. But Kentwood residents may want to hold off on heading to the garden center just yet. The city is inviting community members to its annual Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 25, where free tree seedlings will be available for residents.

The event will take place at noon at Home Acres Park, 145 Farnham St. SE, and will feature an official Arbor Day proclamation by Mayor Stephen Kepley, followed by a ceremonial tree planting. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be on site offering educational materials and giveaways, and complimentary refreshments will be served.

“Each year, we gather to honor the trees that provide clean air and enhance the beauty and biodiversity of our parks and public spaces,” Kepley said. “Our Arbor Day Celebration is also an opportunity to encourage one another to plant new trees and protect our existing trees from invasive species for the enjoyment of future generations.”

In addition to the event, Kentwood residents can pick up a free tree seedling in the days leading up to the celebration. Seedlings will be available from Monday, April 22, through Friday, April 25, at the Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE. Pickup hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, or while supplies last.

Residents can call the Parks and Recreation Department at 616-656-5270 to check on availability. Those who plant a seedling are encouraged to share photos using the hashtag #GreeningKentwood.

The Arbor Day Celebration is sponsored by Railtown Brewing Company, which raised $1,168 during its annual March fundraiser. A portion of sales from its Bike Ride Blonde ale went toward the purchase of trees for this year’s event.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, visit kentwood.us/ArborDay.