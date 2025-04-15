New Hotspots, Part 4

While Grand Rapids has been consistently opening new eateries with a focus on offering a premium dining experience, Rapid River Stillhouse’s three-story building infuses a jolt of energy into the restaurant scene. There’s plenty to experience with Rapid River Stillhouse’s vibrant live music, whiskey tastings, local eats and rooftop bar.

While there’s typically a choice between a “going out” bar or a more subdued, sit-down dinner restaurant, Rapid River Stillhouse gives you the best of both worlds with their Nashville style spot where you can enjoy delicious southern comfort food and some good music.

Sidling up to “Beer City USA,” the Stillhouse is introducing Grand Rapids to house-crafted whiskey and a Nashville-inspired atmosphere, uniquely tailored to Grand Rapids. “Every detail, from the menu to the performances, was thoughtfully designed to reflect the city’s innovative and community-driven spirit while offering something fresh and exciting,” says Dale Kivinen, Experience Director at Rapid River Stillhouse. “We saw Bridge Street as having a lot of similarities [to Nashville] and potential.”

Rivaling the B.O.B. with a mix of night life and your choice of high-quality eats and drinks, Rapid River Stillhouse emerges as a promising local staple. The Stillhouse hopes to feature local talent alongside bigger out-of-town acts, all with a backdrop of the Grand Rapids skyline. On the second floor, you’ll find a tour-quality stage, fully equipped to accommodate small to large bands, with a 7×20 foot LED video wall and walls that open to create an open-air concept for warmer weather. Their partnerships with iHeart Media, B93 and Van Andel Arena, promises plenty of special headline performers in 2025. Live music is offered Thursday through Saturday, with plans to extend in the summer months.

Rapid River Stillhouse’s ambiance is not to be outrivaled by their food menu, where they smoke meats daily and make in-house sauce, with favorites like Brisket Pops and Hotville Chicken Sandwich. Head down to the first floor for a $6 tasting of six of the restaurant’s very own whiskeys to kick start your night. Everything carried at the bar is a Rapid River product—beer, wine, tequila, rum, vodka, gin and whiskey. Custom craft cocktails (many available on tap) and house-made seltzers and ciders are also available.

Take the stairs to the third floor for another bar and stunning views of the Grand Rapids skyline. Rapid River Stillhouse’s rooftop deck is open year-round, weather permitting, and features a 17-foot-long gas firepit to keep you cozy, as well as a full bar and food service.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Side Piece: Need a pit stop on the way home after a long night out? Eastown’s newest late-night Tex-Mex bodega with window service serving up ramen, cheeseburgers, taquitos and more cravings. Open 6 p.m.- 12 a.m. Wednesday – Saturday.