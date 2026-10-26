The Rapid Receives $6 Million to Expand Transit Access

From concerts along the riverfront to sporting events downtown, Grand Rapids’ entertainment scene draws crowds from across West Michigan. A $6 million state award will help The Rapid expand transit service to major venues, making it easier for residents, visitors and employees to get where they need to go.

The funding, awarded through the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure Projects Authority Fund, will support service to Acrisure Amphitheater, the future Amway Soccer Stadium, Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place and DeVos Performance Hall.

The Rapid plans to build on existing fixed-route and bus rapid transit services, including the Laker Line and Silver Line, as well as the DASH circulator. Plans also call for expanded park-and-ride connections linking regional parking facilities with downtown destinations. Up to six additional buses could be deployed during high-demand evenings to increase capacity and service frequency. Funding for the new services will be pursued through a future round of grants.

“As major entertainment, sports and cultural destinations continue to attract residents and visitors from across West Michigan, transit will play a larger role in helping people get where they need to go safely and efficiently,” said Deb Prato, CEO of The Rapid. “This funding allows The Rapid to leverage existing transit assets and state infrastructure dollars to expand service where demand is growing, supporting a cost-effective approach that maximizes public investment while improving access to major regional destinations.”

The expanded service is also intended to improve evening and weekend transportation options for hospitality, health care, retail and service-industry employees. Grandville Mayor Steve Maas emphasized the importance of connecting communities throughout the region, including Grandville, East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Walker and Wyoming, to destinations that support jobs, tourism and quality of life.

The funding comes through the Neighborhood Roads Fund, established by Public Act 16 of 2025 to provide additional transportation funding, including dedicated support for public transit. Jean Ruestman, administrator of MDOT’s Office of Passenger Transportation, said reliable transit connections help residents access jobs, health care, education and other essential destinations.

The Rapid plans to coordinate implementation with the city of Grand Rapids, Mobile GR, venue operators and other regional partners. Ridership, service reliability and congestion-related indicators will help inform future improvements and long-term transit planning.