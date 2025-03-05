Gilda’s LaughFest Celebrates 15th Year

Ready for some serious laughs? Gilda’s LaughFest, the nation’s first community-wide festival dedicated to comedy, is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2025! From March 5-9, West Michigan will be buzzing with a week full of hilarious performances at venues across the area. Named after comedy legend Gilda Radner, the festival highlights the healing power of humor and brings people together through laughter.

Presented by Gun Lake Casino and Resort, LaughFest raises funds for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, a nonprofit that provides emotional support to those affected by cancer and grief. Since its launch in 2011, LaughFest has grown into a must-see event, drawing national attention and hosting top comedic talent.

With stand-up, improv, and other comedy-driven events, LaughFest is about more than just laughs—it’s a celebration of resilience and the healing power of humor. All proceeds stay in West Michigan to support Gilda’s Club programs. For more details, visit the LaughFest website at laughfestgr.org.