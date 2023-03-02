Dog Week at DeVos

From March 13 -15 DeVos Place will be featuring dog themed events at its venue in an effort to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals. There will be a table in the Grand Gallery at DeVos Place for patrons to drop off pet supplies for the Humane Society of West Michigan before heading to one of these events.

The band Winery Dogs will perform on March 13, a children’s show, Paw Patrol Live, takes the stage March 14 and 15, and the annual gala/silent auction Paws, Claws & Corks on March 15 are all on the itinerary.

Those who donate items can enter to win tickets to see dog lover Kenny Chesney live at Van Andel Arena on May 6. The winner will be picked at random from all who enter on Friday, March 17 and contacted via email. Donations will also be accepted during this time at the West Michigan Humane Society location in Walker, 3077 Wilson Dr NW.

In 2021 HSWM was able to find forever homes for over 2,500 animals. As a 100% donor-funded nonprofit, support from the community is critical to providing food, water, shelter, and medical care to animals in need.



Paws, Claws & Corks

The Humane Society of West Michigan presents the 11th annual Paws, Claws & Corks fundraiser at DeVos Place’s Steelcase Ballroom March 15, 6 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy samples of fine wines, microbrews, and bites from some of Grand Rapids’ best restaurants as they bid on exciting auction packages and adventures, all for a good cause! More information can be found here.

Winery Dogs

The vibrant powerhouse trio known as The Winery Dogs will bring their live tour to DeVos Performance Hall on March 13, 2023. Following a seven-year break from the studio, Winery Dogs are back in full force with their aptly named third album “III,” which was released on February 3 and their live tour making a stop here in Grand Rapids this month.

Paw Patrol Live

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group proudly present PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite,” coming to DeVos Performance Hall on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. This brand-new production is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family.



