From NYC to SCMC

Multifaceted American jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen and his namesake Trio will grace the Royce Auditorium Stage Thursday, March 9, 2023.

This concert will mark Cohen’s third time performing at at St. Cecilia Music Center and is the final concert in the 2022-23 Jazz Series.

“We are so excited to have Emmet Cohen and his trio live and in-person on stage at St. Cecilia Music Center,” said SCMC’s executive and artistic director Cathy Holbrook. “To see him onstage live, with all of his tremendous energy and talent, will be a thrill for all of us and his many avid followers.”

Cohen, who has emerged as one of his generation’s pivotal figures in music and the related arts, started streaming “Live From Emmet’s Place,” an informal concert performed in his living room during the Covid lockdowns. The concerts, which have continued to grow in popularity, landed Cohen on the Today Show and garnered him more than 5 million followers.

Originally from Miami, Cohen began Suzuki method piano instruction at age three, and has noted that playing jazz is “about communicating the deepest levels of humanity and individuality; it’s essentially about connections,” both among musicians and with audiences.

“Thirty years old and one of the finest piano players to emerge in decades, Emmet Cohen, the Miami-born and Montclair, New Jersey-raised musician is not just the poster man for contemporary jazz, breathing 2020s finesse onto early twentieth century swing, he is a supremely gifted and impassioned artist of the highest order,” said Zachary Weg of All About Jazz, a website for jazz enthusiasts.

Tickets for the Emmett Cohen Trio ($55/$40/$25) are available at scmcgr.org or by calling 616-459-2224.