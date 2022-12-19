Big electric promises

In September, news emerged that electric vehicle battery maker Gotion Inc. plans to build a $2.4 billion factory near Big Rapids. The factory could create more than 2,300 jobs in the next decade.

The 523-acre site also could position West Michigan as a dominant player in the electric vehicle supply chain, helping replace the jobs the region could lose as combustion engines phase out over the next several decades.

The Gotion plans follows LG Energy Solutions announcing a major expansion at its Holland EV battery facility that could be worth up to $1.7 billion.