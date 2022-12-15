Burger Time

A new specialty burger spot has now opened on the Westside that will likely set tastebuds ablaze.

Nonla Burger is opening its fourth location — and first in Grand Rapids — at 449 Bridge St. NW, becoming a new key cog in the incredibly vibrant Bridge Street corridor.

The new Grand Rapids outpost is a relative long time coming for owners Kyle and Natashia Monk and Johnny and Kelly Nguyen. The Monks moved to Grand Rapids in 2019, falling quickly in love with the city – and more so every day, Natashia said.

“We always knew we’d have a Nonla Burger here, it’s something we’ve always wanted,” she said. “We were looking for the right space, we live on the westside and have seen how quickly that development is happening. When we found the location on Bridge Street, we jumped at the opportunity. “We feel the energy, fall in love with the city more and more and we’re excited to be part of it.”