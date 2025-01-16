Grand Rapids Celebrates Dr. King

The City of Grand Rapids will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, with several adjustments to city services. While most city offices will be closed, a variety of community events will take place across the city to commemorate Dr. King’s life and legacy.

City offices, including administrative departments, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Despite the office closures, refuse and recycling services will continue as scheduled on Jan. 20, with no delays expected for the rest of the week. Additionally, all Grand Rapids Public Library branches will remain open during regular business hours. For residents looking to dispose of yard waste, the city’s drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth St. SW will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, and will continue its winter schedule (Monday through Friday) throughout the season.

For those seeking 24/7 access to city services, the City of Grand Rapids website offers an online portal that allows residents to access a variety of services year-round.

While city offices will be closed, Grand Rapids will be bustling with events to honor Dr. King’s contributions to civil rights and social justice. Among the many events planned, Davenport University’s Lettinga Campus will host a celebration and silent march on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. This event will include a gathering followed by a peaceful march, providing participants an opportunity to reflect on Dr. King’s vision of equality and justice. Keynote presentations by LaTosha Brown, activist and co-founder of Black Voters Matter, will be offered on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at Fountain Street Church and Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at Grand Valley State University’s (GVSU) Kirkhof Center. Brown’s powerful messages on civic engagement and the ongoing fight for equality will resonate with attendees. GVSU will also host a silent march on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m., followed by a keynote address by Dar Mayweather from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Read more about these events here.

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute will also hold the Dr. Charles Drew & Martin Luther King Jr. Blood Drive at Brown Hutcherson Ministries on Jan. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at From the Heart Church on Jan. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This blood drive is a powerful way to contribute to the community in Dr. King’s spirit of service.

A food drive to support local families will take place at The Candied Yam on Jan. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., as part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service. Additionally, Fountain Street Church will host the 39th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on the evening of Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. A virtual option will be available for those unable to attend in person.

Further honoring Dr. King’s legacy, Joe Jones, founder of The Center for Urban Families, will deliver a keynote presentation on Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. at GVSU’s Loosemore Auditorium. This talk will focus on building strong communities and opportunities for all people, a theme central to Dr. King’s work.

For those seeking a more lighthearted way to commemorate the day, Jumpin’ Jupiter Skate Center will host an MLK Roller Skating event on Jan. 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., bringing the community together in a fun, inclusive setting. Rockford Community Cabin will also host a presentation, Beautiful Together: A Martin Luther King Jr. Day Presentation, on Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m., offering a chance for attendees to reflect on Dr. King’s message of unity.

For youth in the community, the DreamsTakeWork MLK Day 3v3 Basketball Tournament will be held at MSA Woodland on Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering young athletes a chance to engage in friendly competition while honoring Dr. King.

As Grand Rapids prepares for these significant events, the community is encouraged to participate and reflect on Dr. King’s enduring impact on social justice, equality, and service.

Details for these events may change, and residents are advised to confirm times and locations with event organizers prior to attending.

Dr. King’s legacy continues to inspire and guide the city in its commitment to service, inclusion, and community building.