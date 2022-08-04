Behavioral health crisis center planned for Kent County

Two local health care organizations are partnering to bring a behavioral health center to downtown Grand Rapids.

A joint effort between mental health service provider Network180 and Trinity Health will see a new crisis center constructed at Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, 200 Jefferson Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July signed the fiscal year 2023 state budget into law, which included $5 million for the construction of the Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC) in Kent County, planned to open in 2023.

The BHCC is a private-public partnership between the two organizations and will include a crisis stabilization unit, which will allow for rapidly accessible intensive treatment to help stabilize most behavioral health crises within 24 hours.

The BHCC aims to dramatically reduce the delay in care that those facing behavioral health crises experience, offering a secure setting where behavioral intervention and medical assessment can occur simultaneously.

Trinity Health and Network180 are creating the center to provide residents a continuum of care that offers the “no wrong door” approach to behavioral health care services.

Historically, people suffering behavioral health crises in Kent County have struggled to access care promptly in appropriate treatment settings, according to Network180. With nowhere to go for help, they often end up in crowded emergency rooms or a correctional facility, places often unequipped to handle their immediate needs. This leads to heightened anxiety and high costs, and often fails to provide a sustainable outcome.

These situations are referred to as “care gaps” and are one of Network180’s goals to address with the new facility.

“We’re thankful our state legislators and Gov. Whitmer recognized the need for expanded behavioral health services in Michigan,” said Network180 Executive Director Bill Ward. “This $5 million will go directly into providing people the help they need, rather than leaving them caught between gaps in service.”

Network180, in partnership with local agencies and community resources, provides Kent County with a wide range of services and support for those experiencing mental illness, substance use issues and intellectual or developmental disabilities.