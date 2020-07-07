Ashley HomeStore opening second West Michigan store

Ashley HomeStore recently opened a new store in Kalamazoo.

The new Ashley Furniture HomeStore at 5157 West Main St. is the company’s second location in West Michigan. The other location is in Kentwood, 3160 28th St. SE.

“We are truly excited to be opening our second store in West Michigan and helping grow the community and its people,” co-owner Mitch Monnin said. “As part of the No. 1 furniture brand in America, consumers can have confidence knowing we’ll take care of them the way they deserve.”

The 25,000-square-foot store will showcase a large array of living room, bedroom, dining room, entertainment centers, home office, youth bedroom, recliners, mattresses, lamps, accent pillows, throws, area rugs and accessories.

The new store also will add new jobs and more community investment from the Monnins’ giving back programs to local veterans and through their Hope to Dream Program. The Hope to Dream Program works to give local children in need a bed of their own with over 100,000 beds being delivered in the last nine years.

The grand opening celebration begins Thursday with the official ribbon cutting at the Store at 11 a.m. Customers can take advantage of savings at both the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo store and register to win a $1,000 shopping spree every week.

Ashley HomeStore operates more than 1,045 locations in 59 countries.