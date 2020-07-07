Say cheese: West Michigan Tourist Association announces 2020 photo contest

The West Michigan Tourist Association announced the launch of its 2020 West Michigan Photo Contest with prizes available for different categories.

WMTA’s contest is looking for traveler photo submissions from all around West Michigan. This region covers the entire west half of Michigan from the Indiana border to Mackinac Island and into the Upper Peninsula.

“We’re really looking forward to being able to share these great images of West Michigan this year,” said Courtney Sheffer, WMTA’s marketing director. “We love seeing the community involvement with this contest and hope that people will find the images inspiring during a summer where they may not be able to travel as much as originally planned.”

Sheffer said photos do not need to be taken this month to submit them to the contest.

“If you have West Michigan photos from your past visits to the area, we encourage you to enter those, as well,” she said. “West Michigan is photogenic all seasons of the year, so don’t feel (like) you’re only limited to submitting summer photos.”

All photo entries must be received by July 28. Judges will be awarding prizes in the categories of nature, downtown, people and beach/lake with an additional prize to be awarded via public voting by WMTA’s Facebook audience.

In addition to receiving a West Michigan prize pack, all winning photos will be featured in WMTA’s upcoming West Michigan “Carefree Travel Guide,” printed January 2021.

Photo submissions should include the first and last names of the photographer, city where the photograph was taken and a short description of the photo.

The accepted photo formats are high resolution (at least 300 dots per inch) jpeg/jpg or tiff — CMYK is preferred. Visit the photo contest page for full rule and entry requirements.

2020 West Michigan Photo Contest prizes

Public vote

Photo featured in the 2021 West Michigan “Carefree Travel Guide”

Binder Park Zoo (Battle Creek): Family four-pack

(Battle Creek): Family four-pack Downtown Holland : $50 gift card

: $50 gift card Country Dairy (New Era): Personal family tour and ice cream

(New Era): Personal family tour and ice cream Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo (New Era): Two admission tickets

(New Era): Two admission tickets Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council : Two signed Joshua Nowicki metal photos and a Creative Connections blanket

: Two signed Joshua Nowicki metal photos and a Creative Connections blanket Oliver Art Center (Frankfort): Art center membership

(Frankfort): Art center membership Windmill Island Gardens (Holland): Ticket pack

(Holland): Ticket pack Michigan’s Adventure (Muskegon): Family pack of tickets (pending 2020 opening date)

Judge’s choice:

Beach/lake category, people category, downtown category, nature category