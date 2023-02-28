Parents’ Guide to College 2023 Special Section

Davenport University

6191 Kraft Ave. SE • Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Undergraduate Enrollment Information: 800-686-1600, davenport.edu/go

For more than 150 years, Davenport University has stood apart from other universities because of its unrelenting focus on ensuring its graduates rise to the top of the job market. Its unique approach to education offers students a career-centered curriculum featuring more than 80 certificate and degree programs, and empowers them with real-world experience.

Davenport’s academic programs meet today’s demands and anticipate tomorrow’s needs. They’re so confident in their curriculum, they offer several career guarantees, ensuring students earn a position in their field or are given the opportunity to come back and earn a graduate degree at no cost.

Davenport’s innovative approach and commitment to quality will help you get where the world is going — and arrive ahead of the pack.

The Stats

Year Founded: 1867

Current Enrollment: 5,000+

Student-Faculty ratio: 13:1

Number of Undergraduate Degrees Offered: 37

Number of Master’s Degrees Offered: 23

Subject Matter of Expertise: Business, technology, health and urban education

In-state and Out-of-state Tuition: $26,550

Top Three Awards/Recognitions: Davenport was voted the No. 1 safest campus in Michigan and among the top safest universities in the country by YourLocalSecurity.com. The NCAA has named Davenport among the top 10 universities in the country for student-athlete academic performance. Davenport was named the 2020 Michigan Performance Excellence Award recipient by Michigan Performance Excellence (MIPEx).