Parents’ Guide to College 2023 Special Section

Aquinas College

1700 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-1801

Undergraduate Enrollment Information:

616-632-2900, go.aquinas.edu Graduate Enrollment Information: 616-632-2900, aquinas.edu/apply-now

Aquinas College is an inclusive, nationally ranked liberal arts institution and is considered a top performer on social mobility. Students are taught directly by faculty, 76 percent of whom have the highest degree in their field. Faculty and staff provide close mentorship and guide students to internships and service opportunities. Aquinas has 40 student organizations and 30 varsity sports. Ninety-four percent of its graduates are employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation.

The Stats

Year founded: 1886

Current enrollment: 1,400

Student-faculty ratio: 10:1

Number of majors and minors offered: 100+

Subject matter of expertise: Nationally ranked liberal arts college in the Catholic and Dominican tradition, with a global perspective, emphasis on career preparation, and a focus on leadership and service. Education students pass the MTTC at a rate of 90 percent, and 100 percent of graduates in nursing and chemistry are employed within six months of graduation. AQ has the first undergraduate program in sustainable business in the nation and provides abundant internship opportunities. Financial aid and scholarships are available.