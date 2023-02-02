Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend!

A vast array of activities to help beat the winter blues are happening around the area this weekend. Try your hand at Snow Snake for a chance to win $500, register to win free boba drinks for a year at a new eatery, or have your photograph taken with a princess, there’s a lot to do. The fun begins tonight with opening night of a play!

#1. Attend “The Creation of the World and Other Business!” Feb. 2, 4 & 5,

a play by Arthur Miller, at GRCC Spectrum Theatre, 160 Fountain St NE.

Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids presents “The Creation of the World and Other Business.” This three-act play by Arthur Miller puts a satirical and philosophical spin on the epic creation myth in a twisted retelling of our origin story. God wants Adam and Eve to procreate, but doesn’t know how to move the process along. Onto the scene comes Lucifer, who thinks he has the solution.

The play, directed by Jason Marlett, explores the root of human guilt and responsibility by presenting the Biblical struggle between God and Lucifer; with Adam, Eve, Cain and Abel as their pawns.

Performance dates are Feb. 2, 4, 9 & 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 5 & 12 at 3 p.m. The play will be presented at GRCC Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain St NE. Tickets are $28 for general admission, $25 for seniors, and $10 for students. The run time is about 2.5 hours, with two intermissions.

Purchase tickets here or call the box office at 616-259-6447.

#2. Go to the Toastn’ Tea Grand Opening, 2500 E Beltline, Friday, Feb. 3, 5 p.m.

Attend the grand opening of Toastn’ Tea for a chance to win free boba drinks for a year!

This unique Asian fusion eatery –located at 2500 E Beltline Ave. SE Suite F – serves Korean tacos, corn dogs, fresh rolls, Vietnamese Pho, and one-of-a-kind handcrafted boba teas.

The celebration begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and runs through close of business on Saturday, Feb. 4. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy 25% off menu items, door prizes, and food and drink samples. The Friday festivities include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 pm, party games, Karaoke, plus music by 9-year-old DJ Redd.

There will be two live drawings; one at the close of business each day. Two lucky winners get FREE BOBA FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR! No purchase is necessary to enter the drawing.

#3. Have dinner and then see Disney on Ice, Sat. Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb 3

Social House, 25 Ottawa Ave. SW | VanAndel Arena, 130 Fulton West

Families are invited to dine with Social House for a truly magical experience prior to attending Disney on Ice. Social House staff will be dressed up as Disney Princesses for lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday. Start those smiles early by meeting and taking photos with the beautiful Princesses ( Cinderella, Bell, Rapunzel, and more) while you enjoy a meal before the big show.

Social House is located directly across the street from Van Andel Arena, where the legacy of Disney will be displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set. With more than 30 songs, such as “Let It Go,,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” “Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate” tickets range from $20-60 and can be purchased here.

Shows take place Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

#4. Compete to win $500 in a Snow Snake Competition Sunday, Feb. 5

Sixth Street Park, 647 Monroe Ave NW

Snow snake is a traditional Native American winter sport that has been played by many tribes in the Great Lakes region. Snow snakes are made from carved pieces of wood.

The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians is partnering with Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. for a fun, engaging competition in a 500-year-old traditional game.

Part of the World of Winter festival in downtown Grand Rapids, the Great Lakes Snow Snake Competition will involve throwing handmade, wooden “snakes” through a snow track to see who can send theirs the farthest. The winning individual will earn a prize of $500.

“The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians is excited to bring this traditional game to World of Winter,” said Ron Yob, chairman of the Grand River Bands. “We invite the West Michigan community to experience part of our culture, learn a new game and join in the fun.”

Participants must construct their own snake to compete and practice snakes will be available for all to try. Tribal members from around the state are planning to attend and compete in the event, making it a fun spectator opportunity for those just looking to watch.

Registration for the Snow Snake Competition is free and begins at 11 a.m. and ends around 4 p.m. The winning individual will earn a prize of $500. Bracket champions will receive $100. For more information, view the Facebook event page.