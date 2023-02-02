A bittersweet symphony announcement

There will be electricity on stage when Ne-Yo, along with his band and dancers, join the Grand Rapids Symphony in less than 2 weeks!

The “Symphony with Soul” concert scheduled for 8 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall on Feb. 11 was supposed to include Emmy award winning actor/singer/comedian Wayne Brady, most known for being a regular on the American version of the improvisational comedy television series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and as the original host of “Don’t Forget the Lyrics.”

Event organizers sent out a press release letting ticket holders know that, “The show will go on – same place, same time” and stated that the musician is “is unable to join us due to a last-minute change in his television production schedule.”

Instead Ne-Yo, a three-time Grammy Award® winning platinum selling singer, songwriter, producer, and actor will take his place. Ne-Yo has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide including “In My Own Words” (2006), “Because of You” (2007), “Year of the Gentleman” (2008), “LibravScale” (2010), and more.

For patrons who have already purchased tickets, no action is needed. Tickets will still work at the door!

Tickets for Ne-Yo are on sale starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 and may be purchased at the box office, by calling 616-454-9451×4 or by visiting the Grand Rapids Symphony website.