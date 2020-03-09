Comedian bringing ‘Stand Up Science’ tour to The B.O.B.

A science podcaster and stand-up comedian will take the stage at a local comedy club next month.

Wisconsin native and comedian Shane Mauss, host of the “Here We Are” podcast for which he interviews scientists and academics from across the country, will bring his “Stand Up Science” tour to Dr. Grins Comedy Club @ The B.O.B. from 8-10 p.m. April 16.

The comedy club is at 20 Monroe Ave. NW, Suite 3f, in downtown Grand Rapids.

Described by promoters as “equal parts ‘haha’ and ‘aha,’” the show will feature some of Mauss’ “brainiest” stand-up comedy.

Mauss will host and interview onstage two local academics — who have yet to be announced — to make the audience laugh and learn.

After the performance, Mauss and his guests will return to the stage for an interactive discussion and Q&A with the audience.

“It’s funnier than a TED Talk and smarter than your usual night of comedy at ‘Stand Up Science’ with Shane Mauss,” said promoter Sheila Kenny, with Right On! PR.

Tickets for the 18-and-older show are $15 and are available online.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

More information is available at shanemauss.com.