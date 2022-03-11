Comedians to find home at the Listening Room

Typically known for hosting musical performances, Studio Park’s Listening Room is making room for an additional genre.

The Listening Room will be welcoming more comedians at its venue at 23 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

“It shouldn’t have been a surprise that many folks have walked into Listening Room during the past two years, only to ask if we have ever thought of doing comedy in here,” said Quinn Mathews, manager for the Listening Room. “It makes sense. Right away, you feel the connection that a performer will have with their audience.”

The 200-seat venue has hosted comedy shows in the past, including Saturday Night Live’s comedian Chris Kattan. The comedic group River City Improv has become a monthly feature, and the group will continue to perform in the Listening Room.

“This has become a new home for us to perform improv comedy,” said Rick Treur, founding member of River City Improv. “The warm, intimate space is a great place to laugh, eat and drink with friends.”

Full House Comedy also has partnered with the Listening Room to bring in performers at the venue.

“Listening Room provides a great personal experience with some of the top nationally touring comedians,” said Don Veltman, founder of Full House Comedy. “With incredible sound and lighting, it’s the total package for all involved.”

A LaughFest live event will be held in the Listening Room at Studio Park featuring Tone Bell, and a Full House Comedy presentation featuring Rachel Feinstein, John Heffron, Chad Kroeger & JT Parr, Dan Soder and Rich Vos.

“We all want to laugh,” Matthews said. “Gathering around music, story, comedy and laughter is good for the soul. We are excited to continue to venture into new territory with the performances we bring to Grand Rapids.”