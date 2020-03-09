Relax with a yoga session among the tulips

Yoga in the Tulips 1 of 6

Yoga in the Tulips is returning for the third year to Holland’s annual Tulip Time Festival.

Yoga in the Tulips will take place at 10 a.m. May 3, 7 p.m. May 4 and 7 p.m. May 5. Each session will be held outdoors at Window on the Waterfront.

The 60-minute sessions incorporate an all-level, gentle yoga flow that is perfect for both beginners and more experienced yogis. Yoga in the Tulips is light-hearted, growth-focused and will leave you relaxed, according to festival officials. All sessions will be led by MVP Athletic Club.

Registration is encouraged for these sessions. While there is no registration fee, there is a suggested donation of $10 that benefits the Tulip Time Festival.

Registered participants will be notified of cancellations if weather conditions are not optimal. Should a session be canceled, donations given during registration will be nonrefundable.