Summer camp to return to museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) again will host Camp Curious summer camp programs.

Summer camp programs will begin Monday, June 13, at the museum, at 272 Pearl St. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Students in pre-K-12 grades can explore science, history and culture while using the museum as a learning lab. Themes include fossils, slime LEGO bricks, wizardry, watershed exploration, pterosaurs, and fashion and nature.

“Camps are a fun way to keep kids learning through the summer, and the museum offers unique opportunities for campers to get hands-on with artifacts and specimens, enjoy behind-the-scenes exploration of exhibits and the Chaffee Planetarium, and use local resources like the Grand River as learning tools,” said Rob Schuitema, GRPM director of public programs. “This year, we are proud to partner with Grand Valley State University’s Occupational Therapy Program for a new camp for neurodiverse teens to get hands-on with the museum and collections. We recommend early registration for all camps, as they typically sell out.”

The partnership between Grand Valley State University’s Occupational Therapy Program will offer a camp for teens and young adults with autism ages 16-24 — Tales from the Archives: Curating Social Interactions through Artifacts and Storytelling. The museum will curate an exhibit to display a collection of artifacts as an opportunity for teens and young adults with autism to socialize.

The museum also will partner with Grand Rapids WhiteWater to offer the Grand Rapids White Water Summer Leadership program for 11th- and 12th-graders. Students will be able to interact with the River Restoration Project and learn about sustainability.

2022 Camp Curious also is partnering with Kendall College of Art and Design and the Van Andel Institute.

