Ramen bar estimates summer opening

Ramen is one step closer to coming to Grand Rapids’ Monroe North neighborhood this summer.

East Grand Rapids City Commissioner and entrepreneur Chris Wessely last week received his building permit from the city of Grand Rapids to proceed with renovations to 601 Bond Ave. NW, Suite 102, in Grand Rapids, where he plans to open the ramen restaurant Noodlepig this summer.

Wessely said in a Facebook video the construction team estimates a July opening.

The “gourmet quick service” restaurant will serve housemade Japanese fusion ramen, boba teas and cocktails.

“I’m so excited for you to experience my ramen dishes, which includes traditional Japanese flavors and some fun fusion twists,” Wessely said on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Choose from our signature menu or build your own bowl — there’s really no wrong move here.”

For every bowl of noodles purchased, the restaurant will donate three meals to end childhood hunger, Wessely said — one in West Michigan, one in the U.S. and one overseas.

Grand Rapids Magazine, previously reported on Wessely’s plans to grow the brand to a multilocation chain here.

More information on the restaurant is available by calling (616) 327-2922 or visiting noodlepig.com.