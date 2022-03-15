Chamber music society to perform at St. Cecilia

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) will close out St. Cecilia Music Center’s 2021-22 season with one more concert.

The concert, entitled “The Jazz Effect,” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at St. Cecilia Music Center, at 24 Ransom Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

The performance will feature music written by Wynton Marsalis, George Gershwin (Rhapsody in Blue), Ravel and Milhaud.

There will be seven CMS musicians performing, including pianists Anne-Marie McDermott and Zhu Wang, violinist Ida Kavafian and the Orion String Quartet, which includes violinists Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips and Steven Tenenbom, along with cellist Timothy Eddy.

“It has been a wonderful year of in-person concerts at St. Cecilia Music Center and fun to celebrate our 10th anniversary with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center,” said Cathy Holbrook, executive and artistic director of SCMC. “This final concert, titled ‘The Jazz Effect,’ will be a unique CMS concert not to miss.”

Tickets are available here.